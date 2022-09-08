BRICS forum focuses on promoting common sustainable development

XIAMEN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- A BRICS forum, focusing on deepening partnerships for a new industrial revolution and promoting common sustainable development, kicked off on Wednesday in Xiamen, a port city in east China's Fujian Province.

BRICS is an emerging-market bloc that groups together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Over 300 people, including diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations, companies and industrial associations, attended the BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution either online or offline.

In-depth discussions were conducted on issues such as industrial digital transformation, industrial and supply chain cooperation, and industrial sustainable development.

The BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest 2022 final was held during the forum.

Twenty-nine projects with a total investment of 18.1 billion yuan (about 2.62 billion U.S. dollars) were signed during the forum.

Xiamen, the host city of the 9th BRICS Summit in 2017, launched the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center in December 2020.

