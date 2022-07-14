Senior CPC official urges BRICS to build anti-corruption governance system

Xinhua) 09:48, July 14, 2022

Yang Xiaodu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and chairman of the National Commission of Supervision, addresses a virtual BRICS anti-corruption ministerial meeting on July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday called on the BRICS countries to jointly safeguard multilateralism and build a fair and reasonable international anti-corruption governance system.

Yang Xiaodu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and chairman of the National Commission of Supervision, made the remarks when addressing a virtual BRICS anti-corruption ministerial meeting.

Noting that combating corruption is a common task faced by all countries, Yang called on BRICS countries to build political consensus and jointly implement the BRICS Initiative on Denial of Safe Haven to Corruption.

Yang said BRICS countries should deepen mutual learning to jointly improve anti-corruption governance capabilities, and work together to create a clean business environment.

"We should uphold multilateralism, jointly build a fair and reasonable anti-corruption international governance system, and make further contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind and a global development community," Yang added.

