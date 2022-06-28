Pakistan congratulates China on successful hosting of BRICS meetings

Xinhua) 09:31, June 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Monday congratulated China on its successful hosting of the BRICS meetings, appreciating China's role in promoting the interests of the developing countries including Pakistan.

"Together with China, Pakistan has been a strong voice for global peace, shared prosperity and inclusive development," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Being the host country, China engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, the foreign ministry statement said.

"We do hope that future engagement of the organization would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geopolitical considerations," said the statement.

Pakistan stands ready to work with all developing countries, including the BRICS members for addressing the challenges faced by the global community, the statement said.

