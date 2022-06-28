BRICS embarking on new journey of digital economy cooperation: MOC

Xinhua) 08:43, June 28, 2022

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS member countries have embarked on a new journey of digital economy cooperation amid consensus to advance the development of the digital economy, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Monday.

Chen Chao, an official with the MOC, made the comments when summarizing the outcomes of the 14th BRICS Summit, at which BRICS countries reached an agreement on the BRICS Digital Economy Partnership Framework.

"It is a forward-looking, inclusive and action-oriented key outcome document, and it serves as an important institutional guarantee for future digital economy cooperation," said Chen, commenting on the framework.

Digital authentications, electronic payments and data privacy and security, together with other cutting-edge domains in the digital economy, have been incorporated into the framework, Chen said, noting that cooperation on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence will be developed.

Noting that BRICS members are at different levels of digital development, the document stresses the need to focus BRICS cooperation on overcoming the digital divide and narrowing the gap in the fields of digital infrastructure, digital technology and digital services, said Chen.

The document also specifies the direction and key areas of cooperation as well as measures for digital economy cooperation.

"China is ready to work with other member countries to fully implement the cooperation consensus and actively carry out policy exchange, capacity building cooperation and best-practice sharing activities, to unleash the potential and vitality of digital economy cooperation and benefit the people of BRICS countries," Chen said.

