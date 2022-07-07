Interview: BRICS commitment to multilateralism important for holding world together -- South African scholar

16:13, July 07, 2022 By Ndumiso Mlilo ( Xinhua

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS commitment to reinforcing multilateralism during its recent summit is important as the group has a capacity to exert influence in the world, Philani Mthembu, executive director at the Institute for Global Dialogue, a South African foreign policy think tank, has said.

Multilateralism "is what holds the world together and could help build a better world for all." But over the last few years, the role played by multilateral institutions, such as the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization and the United Nations, has taken a hit, and multilateralism has been confronted with challenges, Mthembu told Xinhua in a recent interview.

BRICS countries play an important role in various areas in their respective regions, not least in upholding multilateralism, he said.

BRICS leaders agreed during the summit to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation by developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa, in global decision-making processes, Mthembu noted, adding it's a welcome move to the African continent to allow regional countries to have a voice in global affairs.

According to the scholar, it is a "logical step" taken by China to support the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by allocating resources to the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund.

China's assistance would contribute to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, he added.

