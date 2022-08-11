2022 BRICS Games to be held online in September

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Athletes from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will compete online at the 2022 BRICS Games, which are to be held from September 1 to 30, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The 2022 BRICS Games features breakdancing, chess and Wushu (Chinese martial arts) as medal events and yoga, dragon and lion dance, dragon boat racing, Brazil jiu-jitsu, sambo and dibeke as demonstration events.

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, expressed his belief that the BRICS Games will enhance solidarity and friendship, promote peace and development.

"I believe the 2022 BRICS Games will play a unique role in improving BRICS sports development and promoting understanding and friendship in the BRICS sports community and among BRICS peoples, and contribute to fostering high-quality partnership and embarking on a new journey of BRICS cooperation through the power of sports," Gao said in a speech posted on the Games' official website.

Registration for the competition begins on August 15.

