Home>>
Highway connecting Golmud, Mangya in Qinghai opens
(People's Daily App) 14:51, December 05, 2022
From the stunning Jade Lake to China's first Mars simulation center, Mangya in Qinghai Province is a must-see tourism destination.
A highway connecting Golmud and Mangya opened on Thursday making Mangya more accessible to tourists.
(Produced by Zhao Qingcheng, Di Jingyuan, Zhang Jian and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Qilian Mountain National Park becomes paradise for wild animals in early winter
- Road brings hope, prosperity to "village on the horizon"
- Rare wild animals found at Sanjiangyuan National Park
- Livestock transferred to winter pasture in Qinghai
- In pics: Qinghai Lake in NW China
- Red alkaline grass colors NW China wetland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.