We Are China

Highway connecting Golmud, Mangya in Qinghai opens

(People's Daily App) 14:51, December 05, 2022

From the stunning Jade Lake to China's first Mars simulation center, Mangya in Qinghai Province is a must-see tourism destination.

A highway connecting Golmud and Mangya opened on Thursday making Mangya more accessible to tourists.

(Produced by Zhao Qingcheng, Di Jingyuan, Zhang Jian and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)