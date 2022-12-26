Home>>
Too cute to bear: Pandas swinging in snow
(People's Daily App) 14:34, December 26, 2022
Three adorable pandas frolic merrily on a swing in the whiteness, with two hugging and constantly pawing at each other, and the other struggling to join them. The third black-and-white snow elf crawls on the swing beam upside down strenuously with hands and feet, looking like a vigorous player among its friends. When watching the footage, netizens cannot help but exclaim “They are too cute to bear!”
