In pics: black storks at Mianman River in north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 08:50, December 23, 2022

Black storks frolic at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black stork is a migratory bird species under first-class national protection in China. There are fewer than 1,000 remaining in East Asia.

Black storks forage at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks forage at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks forage at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks fly above Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks forage at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks frolic at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks rest on stones by Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Black storks forage at Mianman River in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

