Centuries-old epitaph found in north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 10:47, November 30, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- An epitaph dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) has been discovered in Wu'an City of north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities.

The epitaph, from 1126 AD, was found in Dongshang Village of Kang'ercheng Township and has a history of 896 years. According to experts, it is the epitaph of a local official named Meng Xiao.

The epitaph is 0.88 meters long, 0.56 meters wide and 0.2 meters thick and is made of bluestone. The peripheral lines are engraved with lotus and other flowers, according to the city's cultural relics protection and management institute.

The epitaph chronicles Meng's experience from the beginning of his official career to his old age.

It is of high value to study the society, politics, economy and calligraphy art of the late Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), said Jia Mingtian, who works with the institute.

