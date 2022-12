We Are China

In pics: migratory birds at sanctuary by Poyang Lake in east China

Xinhua) 08:54, December 23, 2022

Migratory birds rest at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Poyang Lake, the country's largest freshwater lake, is an important wintering spot for migratory birds.

In Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake, which has been affected by drought this year, bird lovers have rented a lotus pond, where migratory birds have been attracted for food each year, to provide enough food for the migratory birds in winter.

Swans frolic at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

White cranes frolic at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migratory birds rest at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migratory birds fly over Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migratory birds rest at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migratory birds rest at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

White cranes fly over Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migratory birds rest at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A white crane forages at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migratory birds rest at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A white crane (L) feeds its baby at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

