Colorful lights illuminate ancient village in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:16, November 01, 2022

Colorful lights illuminate ancient Liukeng village in Le'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Xiaojun)

Located in the southwestern Le'an County, Liukeng village is famous for its large-scale architecture as well as unique building layout. It was listed as a key cultural heritage site under state-level protection in 2001.

