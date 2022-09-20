Explore bodiless lacquerware painting techniques in China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:02, September 20, 2022

Photo shows Ding Guokun, a national-level inheritor of Poyang's bodiless lacquerware painting techniques, in Poyang county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Chinanews.com/Hua Shan)

Bodiless lacquerware, which originated in the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), is one of three craftsmanship treasures in China, with the other two being Jingdezhen porcelain and Beijing cloisonne.

The bodiless lacquerware painting techniques of Poyang county, in east China's Jiangxi Province, are listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item.

Ding Guokun, 80, a national-level inheritor of Poyang's bodiless lacquerware painting techniques, was born into a local family that has been engaged in the specialized painting techniques and has been making bodiless lacquerware for over 60 years.

According to Ding, there are more than 70 procedures involved in making a piece of bodiless lacquerware, and it usually takes several months to finish a single piece.

Ding Guokun works on a piece of bodiless lacquerware at his lacquerware store in Poyang county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Chinanews.com/Li Jianbo)

"A craftsman can master all of the necessary steps of the bodiless lacquerware painting techniques after decades of practice," Ding said.

The artisan expressed that the inheritance of the traditional craft is a challenge for him. Over the decades, Ding has passed the bodiless lacquerware painting techniques on to many apprentices, but few of them are engaged in the business because it's hard to earn a living making bodiless lacquerware.

In recent years, Ding has often given instructions on lacquer art and lacquer painting techniques to students at the invitation of domestic art colleges and universities.

Ding said he hopes that students engaging in the bodiless lacquerware painting techniques will be appropriately awarded or subsidized so that they can devote their time and energy to the specialized painting techniques, adding that he will go to all lengths to carry forward the techniques.

Ding Guokun examines a piece of bodiless lacquerware at his lacquerware store in Poyang county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Chinanews.com/Li Jianbo)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)