China's Jiangxi reports 136 pct foreign trade growth in decade

Xinhua) 17:00, August 03, 2022

NANCHANG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade in east China's Jiangxi Province surged from 210.86 billion yuan (about 31.1 billion U.S. dollars) in 2012 to 498.04 billion yuan in 2021, an increase of 136 percent, according to the province's department of commerce.

In 2021, Jiangxi's outward foreign direct investment reached 900 million U.S. dollars, up 150 percent compared with 2012.

As of last year, the province traded with 224 countries and regions, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) becoming its largest trading partner.

Jiangxi's actual use of foreign direct investment increased 131 percent to 15.78 billion U.S. dollars over the decade. Since 2012, a total of 5,708 foreign-funded enterprises have been established in the province, while the number of import and export enterprises increased from 2,763 to 6,153 during the period, with an increase of 123 percent.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)