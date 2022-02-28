Home>>
Bird's view: Furrows look like fingerprint on Earth in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 16:44, February 28, 2022
Aerial view shows the fields ready for spring ploughing in Taihe county, Ji'an, Jiangxi Province, Feb. 25, 2022. The ploughed fields look like fingerprints of the Earth. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)
