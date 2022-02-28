Languages

Monday, February 28, 2022

Bird's view: Furrows look like fingerprint on Earth in Jiangxi

(Ecns.cn) 16:44, February 28, 2022

Aerial view shows the fields ready for spring ploughing in Taihe county, Ji'an, Jiangxi Province, Feb. 25, 2022. The ploughed fields look like fingerprints of the Earth. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)


