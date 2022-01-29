Bus services along mountainous zigzag road brings added convenience to villagers in east China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:47, January 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26 shows the path for Bus Route No. 166 on a zigzag mountain road located in Nanchang, capital city of east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

A bus service route linking mountainous villages along a zigzag road with more than 190 curves in Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province, is now offering up greater convenience to local residents.

The new bus service route, Bus Route No. 166, is able to solve the "last mile" challenge in the transportation network linking up these villages in Wanli, Nanchang city. The terminal stop for the bus route will take you all the way to Makou village, the most remote village under the locality's administration.

In recent years, the local government has stepped up efforts to ensure that bus services are available in all of its more than 30 villages, many of which are situated at an altitude of more than 600 meters.

