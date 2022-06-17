666 drones put on spectacular light show in Jiangxi
A total of 666 drones light up the sky above Tengwang Pavilion in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
The drone light show was held to welcome the "One Night In East Lake" tourism festival on Thursday.
