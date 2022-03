We Are China

Spring scenery of Fenghuanggou scenic area, Jiangxi Province

Xinhua) 16:26, March 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows a view of Fenghuanggou scenic area in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows blossoms at Fenghuanggou scenic area in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Tourists go sightseeing at Fenghuanggou scenic area in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

