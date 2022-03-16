Feast your eyes on the blooming flowers in spring

(People's Daily App) 14:19, March 16, 2022

Baili Azalea Scenic Area in Bijie, Southwest China's Guizhou Province is the largest azalea reserve in the world. Mountains of white, pink and red azaleas are in full bloom from late March to May every year.

There are also thousands of acres of cherry blossoms in Pingba, Guizhou, attracting a large number of tourists every year.

Spring is coming! Feast your eyes on the blooming flowers

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)