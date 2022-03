We Are China

In pics: China in springtime

Xinhua) 08:18, March 16, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people visiting a botanical garden in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

A woman takes pictures in Baimaguan Township of Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 14, 2022. (Photo by He Haiyang/Xinhua)

A visitor takes pictures in Wuyi County of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

People take pictures at a bus stop in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Villagers work in a tea garden in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves in a pear orchard in Peng'an County of Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yonghong/Xinhua)

People work in a plum orchard in Liulingou Village of Zhongjiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Xiao Kaifeng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows villagers working in a tea garden in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

People enjoy the view of cole flowers in Shuangfeng County of Loudi, central China's Hunan Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Villagers work in an orchard in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Liu Dejun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in a tea garden in Yuchuan Village of Chun'an County, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Mao Yongfeng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a villager working in the fields in Cengong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

