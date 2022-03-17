We Are China

People enjoy spring time in Frankfurt, Germany

Xinhua) 10:44, March 17, 2022

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People enjoy spring time on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People enjoy spring time on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)