Smart farming program improves efficiency of agricultural production in Jiangxi

Xinhua) 08:20, March 10, 2022

A staff member puts seeds into an unmanned seeding machine in the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. In the spring farming season, managers of Datian rural cooperative has carried out a smart farming program with the application of various unmanned devices, which has greatly improved the efficiency of agricultural production. By taking advantage of large-scale operation, mechanized production and digital management, only 26 people can govern the farms with a total area of 13,000 mu (about 866.7 hectares). (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A staff member operates a drone in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Aerial photo shows unmanned ploughing machines working in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Workers process seedling frames on the production line in a workshop of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

An unmanned ploughing machine works in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A worker collects seedling frames on the production line in a workshop of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

An unmanned ploughing machine works in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Staff members operate a drone in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A worker checks the spring farming progress of the Datian rural cooperative by a monitor system on a computer in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

An unmanned crop protection machine works in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

An unmanned seeding machine flies above a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A staff member operates an unmanned crop protection machine by remote control in a field of the Datian rural cooperative in Jiangxiang Town, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

