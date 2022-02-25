Home>>
72-year-old 'palm leaves weaving grandpa' shows fingertip wonders
(People's Daily App) 10:48, February 25, 2022
Using a few palm leaves and alternating hands from side to side, tearing, pulling, winding, threading and piercing, Yu Mubing, 72, brought forth lifelike palm-woven animals.
Learned in his early teens, palm leaf weaving has become Yu's passion in his spare time from farming.
