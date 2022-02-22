Farming activities in full swing across China

February 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows farmers working in a field in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

Villagers work at an orchard in Jizushan Town of Binchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A villager works in a field in Xindian Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Villagers work in a field in Xindian Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows villagers covering the herbs they grow with mulch in Weili Village of Shihe Town, Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Liu Qinlianhui/Xinhua)

