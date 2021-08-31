Autumn farming in central China

Xinhua) 10:38, August 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2021 shows an irrigation system watering the vegetables at a vegetable base in Qingtang Township, Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

