Field activity teaches kids history of agriculture

Xinhua) 09:59, November 29, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows children planting seedlings with their parents at Zhaizi Farming Experience Centre in Qianjiang, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Qianjiang District established the farming experience centre to attract more children to the countryside, so that they can gain a practical understanding of farm labour and learn about crops and the history of agriculture.(Xinhua/Yang Min)

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows children using a pestle and mortar at Zhaizi Farming Experience Centre in Qianjiang, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Qianjiang District established the farming experience centre to attract more children to the countryside, so that they can gain a practical understanding of farm labour and learn about crops and the history of agriculture. (Xinhua/Yang Min)

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows children threshing corn by hand at Zhaizi Farming Experience Centre in Qianjiang, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Qianjiang District established the farming experience centre to attract more children to the countryside, so that they can gain a practical understanding of farm labour and learn about crops and the history of agriculture. (Xinhua/Yang Min)

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows children tilling the soil at Zhaizi Farming Experience Centre in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Qianjiang District established the farming experience centre to attract more children to the countryside, so that they can gain a practical understanding of farm labour and learn about crops and the history of agriculture.(Xinhua/Yang Min)

