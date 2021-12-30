Farmers get rich by developing diversified farming

Xinhua) 14:53, December 30, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2021 shows farmers working in a greenhouse for vegetable seedling cultivation in Nanshang Village, Zhaiwang Township, Yangxin County, east China’s Shandong Province. In recent years, the local government has been helping farmers increase their income by facilitating organic vegetable planting and establishing organic fertilizer production bases. Now the business has been scaled up and industrialized.

