We Are China

Farmer invests in hydroponic farming business to produce greenhouse vegetables

Xinhua) 14:22, February 14, 2022

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke works in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke works in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke works in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke transfers vegetables in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022.

In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke works in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke (L) checks on the nutrition solution in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke (R) explains hydroponic farming technologies in a greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmer Zhang Zhaoke works in a hydroponic farming greenhouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. In 2020, Zhang invested in a hydroponic farming business which produces greenhouse vegetables. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)