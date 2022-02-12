We Are China

Spring farming starts in China

Xinhua) 09:24, February 12, 2022

Farmers harvest chili peppers in Jiaji Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the field at Hongse Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Long Tao/Xinhua)

Villagers transplant watermelon seedlings at a planting base in Gaochong Village of Neijiang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Lan Zitao/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows farmers harvesting tangerines in Gengtou Village of Tongdao Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a field in Luoping County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Mao Hong/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows farmers picking black fungus in Gaojiu Village of Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a greenhouse at Shangdongyu Village of Pingshan County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

A worker arranges vegetable seedlings at an agricultural technology enterprise in Huagang Town of Hefei city, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

Farmers plough the field at Zhaojue County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo by Chen Dakang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows a farm machine fertilizing the fields in Sanhe Town of Hongze District, Huai'an city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows coastal farmers managing laver in Ganyu District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows fishermen on boats and sampans in Lidao Township of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A farmer pollinates cherry blossoms in Yinjia Village of Shangzhuang Town, Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows farmers harvesting garlic shoots in Huohua Village of Neijiang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Huang Zhenghua/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)