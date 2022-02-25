Spring farming underway in Shaanxi with help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies

Xinhua) 08:21, February 25, 2022

Workers produce edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Worker pack edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Workers produce edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Workers examine edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers work at a flower cultivation base in Shaba Village of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A worker moves edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Employees water flowers at a flower cultivation base in Shaba Village of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

