In pics: “egret kingdom” in east China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:27, March 17, 2022

Local villagers patrol at Xiangshan forest park as an effort to protect egrets in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 15, 2022. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

The population of the migrant bird has increased as efforts are enhanced to protect the habitat that is now a hot spot for photographers and bird observers. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows two egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows egrets flying against sunset at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

A photographer takes photos of egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 15, 2022. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows two egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows two egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photographers take photos of egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 15, 2022. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows an egret flying at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows an egret at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows two egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows an egret flying at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows two egrets at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows an egret at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows an egret flying against sunset at Xiangshan forest park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xiangshan in east China's Jiangxi, dubbed as the "egret kingdom", a habitat where large flocks of egrets migrate to nest and breed during their breeding season each year.

