Rooftop vegetable gardens built atop middle school in Jiangxi give students practical hands-on experience

A middle school in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province has transformed the rooftops of its school buildings into little farms, becoming an organic classroom for students to learn practical skills by growing vegetables with their own hands.

Each class has been assigned a parcel of dirt, where students have planted corn, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetables with the guidance of their teachers. During this process, students were able to experience the toils of labor and the joys of harvesting, in this way developing a greater respect for manual labor.

