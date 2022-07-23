China's Jiangxi accelerates high-quality, leap-frog development

Xinhua) 10:40, July 23, 2022

NANCHANG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Comprehensive strength has achieved great leaps in east China's Jiangxi Province through vigorous implementation of the primary strategy of high-quality and leap-frog development, local authorities said.

Over the past decade, Jiangxi's gross domestic product has grown at an average annual rate of 8.4 percent and its growth rate of major economic indicators continued to maintain a leading position in the country.

Meanwhile, the province has made great efforts to carry out in-depth reforms and improve and upgrade its business environment.

Jiangxi has also further improved and strengthened its digital economy, speeding up the building of a new national hub for developing the digital economy.

The digital economy in Jiangxi registered 19.5 percent year-on-year growth in 2021, reaching nearly 1.04 trillion yuan (around 154 billion U.S. dollars), according to local authorities.

In addition, the province has integrated into the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and joined in expanding the international logistics channels.

