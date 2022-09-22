Home>>
Residents dry fresh noodles at village in China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 13:21, September 22, 2022
|A villager puts dried noodles away in Jinxing village, Yangfeng township, Duchang county, Jiujiang city of east China's Jiangxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Fu Jianbin)
Over the past few days, residents have been busy producing and drying fresh noodles in Jinxing village, Duchang county, Jiujiang city of east China's Jiangxi Province.
In recent years, the county has guided farmers to develop locally-featured industries, such as the planting sector and the processing of agricultural products, helping increase their incomes and boost rural revitalization.
