We Are China

First batch of migrant birds arrive at Poyang Lake to spend winter time

Xinhua) 16:38, November 14, 2022

Bean geese fly over Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

The first batch of migrant birds have arrived at Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, the largest fresh-water lake in China, to spend their winter time.

Oriental white storks are seen at the Poyang Lake Nanji national wetland reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migrant birds are seen at the Poyang Lake Nanji national wetland reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

White cranes fly over Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Migrant birds are seen at the Poyang Lake Nanji national wetland reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Migrant birds fly over the Poyang Lake Nanji national wetland reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)