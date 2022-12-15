Home>>
Icicles blanket crops in E China’s Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 15:11, December 15, 2022
Mandarin oranges are covered in a layer of icicles in Nanfeng county, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Xie Weimin)
Nanfeng county in east China’s Jiangxi Province has recently been affected by a strong cold wave and experienced a continuous drop in temperature bringing frosts. The cold snap has resulted in a temperature of around minus 1 degree Celsius in local high-altitude mountain areas, creating a scene of icicles.
The county’s authorities sent timely alerts to fruit production bases and worked out a raft of detailed measures for potential disaster prevention and post-disaster recovery, in an effort to alleviate the negative impact of extreme weather on agriculture industries.
