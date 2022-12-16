China's Jiangxi sees foreign trade up 36 pct in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 10:26, December 16, 2022

NANCHANG, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade volume of east China's Jiangxi Province reached 610.09 billion yuan (about 87.98 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2022, up 36 percent year on year, official data showed.

Among the total foreign trade volume, Jiangxi's exports rose 39.9 percent year on year to 463.07 billion yuan, while imports went up 25.2 percent to 147.02 billion yuan, according to Nanchang Customs in the provincial capital.

From January to November, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States, and the European Union were Jiangxi's top three trading partners.

Jiangxi's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 61.2 percent to 203.88 billion yuan during the period, while its trade with other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member states totaled 215.48 billion yuan, up 60.6 percent.

The foreign trade of Jiangxi's private enterprises recorded strong performances during the period, with the total volume up 40.1 percent year on year to 461.27 billion yuan, accounting for 75.6 percent of the province's total.

