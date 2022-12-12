Int'l digital trade expo kicks off in east China

Xinhua) 08:21, December 12, 2022

A staff member checks a model of 5G+ Smart Factory at the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The first Global Digital Trade Expo opened Sunday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

International organizations and enterprises from more than 50 countries and regions have been invited to attend the expo to discuss hot topics on global digital trade and push the opening up and cooperation of the digital economy onto a fast track.

"As an important part of the digital economy, digital trade represents a new trend in the development of global trade and is a new engine for global trade growth, injecting new vitality into the recovery and growth of the world economy," said Wu Zhengping, head of the trade development bureau of China's Ministry of Commerce.

Themed "Connecting Digital Trade to the World," the expo is co-sponsored by the people's government of Zhejiang Province and the Ministry of Commerce. It will last until Wednesday.

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A visitor tries a digital learning service at the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member operates a virtual driving simulator at the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)