China's int'l trade in goods, services up 5 pct in October

Xinhua) 11:07, November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The export and import of China's international trade in goods and services in October hit 3.85 trillion yuan, or 539.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 5 percent over the same period last year, official data showed Friday.

The export of goods came in at 1.92 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.51 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 408.8 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports reached 180.6 billion yuan last month, while services imports were 237.3 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 56.7 billion yuan.

Transportation services were the biggest services trade contributor with 159.9 billion yuan in trade volume, data showed.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)