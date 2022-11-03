China's trade policy bank offers credit support for imports from RCEP members

Xinhua) 08:18, November 03, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's policy bank responsible for facilitating the country's foreign trade, has rolled out specific credit support for imports from countries that are members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

A specific credit quota worth 200 billion yuan (about 27.7 billion U.S. dollars) has been set up to cater for the financing demands of related importers, according to the Export-Import Bank of China.

This credit support will focus on fields like foreign trade and manufacturing, in a bid to expand related imports from RCEP member countries.

In the first 10 months of 2022, the policy bank has offered over 310 billion yuan in total credit to support imports.

The policy bank has also unveiled a tailor-made financial services package for relevant customers, such as participants in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo.

