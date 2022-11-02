China's farm produce trade up 10.4 percent

Xinhua) 08:30, November 02, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's farm produce maintained steady growth momentum in foreign trade in the first three quarters of this year.

The trade volume of the country's agriculture products totaled 248.51 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2022, up 10.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Exports jumped 21.5 percent over the same period last year, while imports rose 6.4 percent.

China's agriculture sector saw its industrial added value up 4.2 percent year on year during the period.

Consumption in the country's rural areas also quickened, with the retail sales of consumer goods rising 0.9 percent year on year between January and September, up 1.2 percentage points over that in the first half of this year.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)