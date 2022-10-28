China's Jiangsu reports robust foreign trade in first three quarters

Xinhua) 15:15, October 28, 2022

NANJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, saw robust foreign trade growth in the first three quarters of 2022, local customs authorities said.

Jiangsu's import and export volume rose by 9.8 percent year on year to 4.11 trillion yuan (about 573 billion U.S. dollars) from January to September, according to Nanjing customs.

Exports soared to 2.61 trillion yuan, marking a 12.9-percent increase from the same period last year, while imports reached 1.5 trillion yuan, up 4.9 percent year on year.

In the nine months, the province's trade volume with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States, and the countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 13.5 percent, 13.8 percent, 6.5 percent, and 14.9 percent, respectively.

The foreign trade of Jiangsu's private enterprises saw a strong performance in the period, with the total volume up by 15 percent year on year to 1.62 trillion yuan, customs noted.

