China rail-sea intermodal trains complete 7,000 trade corridor trips

CHONGQING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train carrying containers of goods, including paper pulp, quartz sand, and ceramics, arrived in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Saturday, marking the completion of the 7,000th rail-sea intermodal train trip running along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor this year.

The train departed from Qinzhou port, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday and arrived at the Tuanjie Village Station in Chongqing around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to the New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Over the past five years, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has developed rapidly, expanding the number of destinations to 335 ports in 113 countries and regions.

