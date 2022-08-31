U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

Xinhua) 08:49, August 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Tuesday with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of Trip.com Group and Baidu sank 6.73 percent and 6.54 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

Shares of Pinduoduo and NIO rose 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, the only two advancers in the index.

U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, as energy and materials sectors led the broad market lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.12 points, or 0.96 percent, to 31,790.87. The S&P 500 decreased 44.45 points, or 1.10 percent, to 3,986.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 134.53 points, or 1.12 percent, to 11,883.14.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, was unchanged at 26.21.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,747.02, marking a 7.59-percent rise for the month-to-date returns and a 7.77-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

