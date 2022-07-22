China's foreign cultural trade surges 38.7 percent in 2021

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign cultural trade registered a robust growth of 38.7 percent, year on year, in 2021, a commerce official said Thursday.

The total foreign trade volume of cultural products exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars for the first time last year, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), told a press conference.

The MOC has coordinated with 26 other government departments to issue a guideline to promote the high-quality development of foreign cultural trade to grasp new opportunities brought by the digital economy, said Shu.

Measures would support the import and export of high-quality cultural products and services and promote cultural exchange.

Shu noted that efforts would be made to detail and ensure the implementation of relevant policies.

