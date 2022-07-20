China's Jiangsu sees robust trade growth in H1

Xinhua) 14:22, July 20, 2022

NANJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, saw robust foreign trade growth in the first half of 2022, local customs authorities said Wednesday.

Jiangsu's import and export volume rose by 10 percent year on year to 2.64 trillion yuan (about 391.3 billion U.S. dollars) from January to June, accounting for 13.3 percent of the country's total in the period, according to Nanjing Customs.

Exports rose 12.3 percent year on year to 1.66 trillion yuan, while imports jumped 6.2 percent to 973.7 billion yuan.

Mechanical and electrical products contributed nearly two-thirds of the total exports in the period, with the export volume growing 10.9 percent year on year to 1.09 trillion yuan.

Over the past six months, the province's trade volume with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States, and the Republic of Korea increased by 9.8 percent, 11.5 percent, 8 percent, and 19.9 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)