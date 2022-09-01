China's rail-sea intermodal trains make 20,000 trips on trade corridor

CHONGQING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train carrying 108 containers of goods, including some from Vietnam, arrived in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday.

The train departed from the Qinzhou Port station, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday. It is the 20,000th rail-sea intermodal train trip running along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

The development of these rail-sea intermodal train services has been robust with the number of train trips skyrocketing in the past 16 months, data from the Coordination Center for Logistics and Operation of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor showed.

The first 10,000 rail-sea intermodal train trips on the corridor were made in four years to April 2021, while the second 10,000 train trips were made within a much shorter time of 487 days.

Over the past five years, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has developed rapidly, expanding the number of destinations to 335 ports in 113 countries and regions.

