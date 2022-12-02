China services trade value up 17.2 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 09:17, December 02, 2022

People visit the Achievement Exhibition of China's Trade in Services during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's services trade value grew 17.2 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

The total trade value stood at nearly 4.92 trillion yuan (about 690.77 billion U.S. dollars), according to the data.

Services exports expanded 18.1 percent year on year to 2.36 trillion yuan, and services imports totaled over 2.56 trillion yuan, up 16.4 percent from a year ago.

Trade in knowledge-intensive services raked in nearly 2.05 trillion yuan, up 10.3 percent year on year, the data showed.

Knowledge-intensive services exports gained 14.3 percent to hit nearly 1.15 trillion yuan, led by categories such as intellectual property royalties and computing and information services.

Travel services continued to recover during this period, as trade in the sector advanced 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 689 billion yuan.

