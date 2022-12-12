Hainan goods trade value up 40.1 pct in first 11 months
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2022 shows a view of the Yangpu bonded harbor under the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
According to Haikou Customs statistics, in the first 11 months of 2022, the total import and export value of Hainan's goods trade was 182.63 billion yuan (about 26.25 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 40.1% year-on-year.
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows a view of the Yangpu international container terminal in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2022 shows a view of the Yangpu international container terminal in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Customers select products in a duty-free shop in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
