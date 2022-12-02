Deep-sea science and technology innovation public platform project under construction in China’s Hainan

The deep-sea science and technology innovation public platform project is a key project that is part of south China’s Hainan Province implementation of the national strategy of building China into a strong maritime country.

Located at the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Yazhou district, Sanya city of Hainan, the project covers a floor space of 176,000 square meters and involves a total investment of about 2.9 billion yuan (about $410.5 million)

The project includes 28 key research and development (R&D) platforms and consists of an academic exchange center and nine individual buildings. About 85 percent of its construction and installation has been completed, and the project is expected to be handed over in June 2023.

As a major part of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the project will provide support for the scientific research and industrial application of various kinds of deep-sea equipment and become an open national base for the R&D of deep-sea science and technology once it is put into operation.

Meanwhile, the deep-sea science and technology innovation public platform in Hainan will be built into a national-level platform and a hub for high-caliber talents in the field of deep-sea science and technology. It also aims to meet the needs of related colleges and universities, such as deep-sea scientific and technological R&D and transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

